Search

13 Oct 2022

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike gives Man Utd victory over Omonia Nicosia

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike gives Man Utd victory over Omonia Nicosia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 11:25 PM

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike got Manchester United out of jail after poor finishing and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho’s outstanding display put Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia within minutes of a famous Old Trafford draw.

Erik ten Hag’s men were given a scare when overcoming the Cypriot side 3-2 last week but few expected anything other than a comfortable win as the Red Devils played their first home match in five weeks.

Fabiano impressed between the sticks last Thursday but injury meant back-up goalkeeper Uzoho started at Old Trafford, where the boyhood United fan produced the performance of his life.

The Nigeria international produced save after save as Ten Hag’s men peppered the hosts’ goal, only for substitute McTominay to seal a 1-0 victory in third minute of stoppage time.

The win puts United on the cusp of qualification but finishing top of Group E remains crucial to avoid a knockout round play-off against one of the third-ranked teams from the Champions League group phase.

Only a remarkable result at home to Sheriff Tiraspol would threaten their chances of finishing in the top two, meaning the focus is on the fight for top spot in the final pool match at Real Sociedad on November 3.

It was a last-gasp gut punch for the raucous 4,500 away fans, who made themselves heard throughout the day in Manchester and roared on their side from the outset at Old Trafford.

Fred saw a shot blocked inside the opening minute and Marcus Rashford’s curling effort from the resulting corner was the first stopped by standout goalkeeper Uzoho.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes threatened as United continued in the ascendancy but, much like last week’s 3-2 win in Cyprus, they were failing to take their chances.

Rashford wasted a good chance when striking straight at Uzoho in front of the Stretford End and, having seen Fernandes bend wide from distance, the homegrown forward saw a fizzing strike well saved.

Ronaldo turned and hooked wide as the onslaught continued, with Casemiro seeing a thumping effort from distance rattle the crossbar with perhaps the slightest touch from Uzoho.

Ronaldo and Fred had efforts before Omonia blew a glorious chance to take the lead.

Bruno raced down the left and made a beeline for David De Gea’s goal, deciding to take a shot from an acute angle rather than crossing to wide open Andronikos Kakoulli. Lennon’s fury on the touchline was clear.

Lisandro Martinez infuriated the visiting support by stepping across Kakoulli to prevent the Omonia skipper latching onto a sloppy Diogo Dalot backpass with De Gea off his line soon after.

Casemiro headed a Fernandes free-kick wide as the half came to an end, with Uzoho producing a pair of double saves in quick succession when the second half got under way.

The 23-year-old got down low to stop Antony’s left-footed strike and Rashford when he hit the rebound into the ground within 20 seconds of the restart.

Laughing Ronaldo would made a remark to Uzoho three minutes later having been denied following in Fred’s saved initial effort.

The visiting goalkeeper was as impressive as United were toothless at Old Trafford.

Rashford curled wide and then had a shot blocked after Fernandes missed, with a VAR check for handball coming to nothing before Moreto Cassama escaped with a booking for a clumsy challenge on Casemiro.

Uzoho denied Ronaldo at his near post and substitute Christian Eriksen saw an attempt blocked. Rashford struck across the face of goal as the pattern of frustration continued.

McTominay became the latest to be denied by Uzoho as the clock wound down, only for Omonia’s dreams to be extinguished in stoppage time.

Jadon Sancho’s ball was deflected across the box to fellow sub McTominay, who took a touch and drove home to the audible relief of the Old Trafford faithful.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media