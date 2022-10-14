Chris Cadden calls on Hibernian to be brave when they take on Celtic

Chris Cadden believes bravery will be key to Hibernian getting a positive result against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

Hibs’ 1-0 defeat by Dundee United in the cinch Premiership at Tannadice on Tuesday night was their first loss in five games, albeit they remain third in the table.

However, Cadden realises a trip to the league leaders is an altogether different proposition for Lee Johnson’s side.

Indeed, the 26-year-old former Motherwell and Columbus Crew player accepts Celtic away is the toughest fixture on the card, and outlined what needs to happen for the Easter Road side to leave with a favourable outcome.

“We started the season pretty well but we want more,” he said.

“We are not happy with four wins out of five, we want five and we had enough chances to win three matches never mind one so we were disappointed.

“It is going to be tough against Celtic. For us to take anything from the game, win the game, which is what we will be trying to do, it will have to be seven or eight out of 10s throughout our team.

“But we are going to try to do that.

“It is going to be difficult. Celtic are a good team, they won the league last season, they are competing in the Champions League and for the first half-hour against Real Madrid they were good.

“So, Celtic Park is a hard place to go. We all know that. We will need to take pressure and we have to be brave and stick with our style of play.

“We know what we want to do so stick to that, be brave on the ball and stay tight as well.”

It will be Hibs’ last game before VAR is introduced into Scottish football and, indeed, the first match in which it will be in operation is next Friday when St Johnstone visit Easter Road.

“I am looking forward to seeing what it is like,” said Cadden.

“Anything that brings more consistent decisions and gets things right, it is exciting.

“I am a positive person, I think it will be good and we will enjoy it.”