Search

14 Oct 2022

Derek McInnes ready for crunch time as Kilmarnock eye league and cup success

Derek McInnes ready for crunch time as Kilmarnock eye league and cup success

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:25 PM

Derek McInnes is preparing Kilmarnock for what he believes is a potentially huge week in the season for the Ayrshire club.

The Rugby Park outfit travel to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday then host Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night before Ross County visit in the league the following weekend.

Killie sit in 10th place in the table with eight points, ahead of Dundee United and Ross County only on goal difference, before they complete the first set of  league fixtures against the fourth-placed Buddies.

Manager McInnes said: “We feel that this week is a significant week for us.

“We have two home games after this game, one in the cup and then against Ross County next Saturday.

“If we can get two league wins and a semi-final place booked in the cup, we feel it is a significant week for us.

“In terms of the first round of games, it is too early to judge or make harsh calls on anybody. We feel we are improving but there is still a lot of improvement in us.

“St Mirren have started the season pretty well. I am not surprised.

“The big stand-out was the Celtic win for them which helped things.

“There are a lot of teams who are capable of going on consistent runs in the league and St Mirren have managed to do that.

“I am hoping that we can be that team as well. (St Mirren boss) Stephen Robinson has gone back to a system that worked well for him at Motherwell, two big strikers, good midfield support, good legs and a back five.

“They limit other teams’ opportunities,  Stephen’s teams are well-organised so we are going to have to make sure we are good enough to pick up something from the game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media