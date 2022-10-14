Search

14 Oct 2022

Stephen Robinson targets five-game points streak for St Mirren

Stephen Robinson targets five-game points streak for St Mirren

14 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

Boss Stephen Robinson is targeting a five-game points haul in the cinch Premiership as he prepares St Mirren to get back to winning ways against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Buddies had lost only one game in five before they went down 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox last weekend.

After the visit of Killie, Saints, who are in fourth place, host Dundee United, travel to Hibernian and Ross County and then welcome St Johnstone before the next game against the Ibrox side.

The Northern Irishman, who will have striker Jonah Ayunga back from suspension, was not too despondent after the defeat in Govan and is looking
to bounce back and rack up points again.

He said: “We believe we have five games coming up now where we can get points from and we want to go on that run, we want to make St Mirren a really hard place to come to.

“We want to keep doing what we are doing. We don’t need to change a lot, we just need to be better at certain aspects of what we done last week.

“We don’t fear anybody. We don’t change a whole lot for anybody and it is about when we do make mistakes, looking at them, (asking) what were the reasons and try to rectifying them.

“We have to get back to winning ways again.

“It is not often I lose 4-0 and I am not disappointed with every aspect of the game.

“I thought we were really good on the ball at times. We created probably the most chances we have created at Ibrox for a long time and defensively, we didn’t make glaring mistakes, but maybe didn’t make positive decisions.

“We have to get back to stepping forward, making positive decisions and when we break on teams, we have to make those key moments in the game go our way.”

