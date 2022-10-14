Search

14 Oct 2022

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to take charge against Hearts after appealing ban

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to take charge against Hearts after appealing ban

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:26 PM

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be free to take to the dugout for Sunday’s visit of Hearts after the club submitted an appeal against his eight-match touchline ban.

Goodwin has already served the first of an immediate six-match suspension after accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating”, but the Dons have now submitted their appeal after receiving the written reasons for the disciplinary panel’s punishment.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed that Goodwin’s appeal would be heard on October 31.

That means the Irishman will be able to resume normal duties for games against Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Rangers before discovering whether he gets a more lenient sanction in front of the appellate tribunal.

The game immediately after the hearing sees Hibs visit Pittodrie.

Goodwin will be looking to inspire his side from the touchline against Hearts after he watched them lose 4-0 from the stand at Tannadice last Saturday.

The Dons players are eager to make amends in their latest cinch Premiership encounter and none more so than Ross McCrorie, who scored an own goal and conceded a penalty.

“At the end of the day, it just wasn’t good enough,” McCrorie said. “The performance wasn’t there and most of all the result wasn’t there.

“We came in the day after the game and did our analysis of it. But we just need to park it now. We all know it wasn’t good enough and we need to concentrate on Hearts this weekend and try and rectify the disappointing result and performance we just had.

“It was not what the Aberdeen fans expect of their team. It’s up to us to rectify that this weekend. We know we need to have a big performance against Hearts, especially if we have aspirations of pushing up to the top end of the table.

“Hearts are one of the big teams in the league obviously and finished third last season so it’s a big game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media