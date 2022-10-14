Search

14 Oct 2022

Injured Leah Williamson expected to miss England’s double-header in November

Injured Leah Williamson expected to miss England’s double-header in November

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:48 PM

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss next month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has said.

Williamson withdrew from the Lionesses squad ahead of the games against the United States at Wembley last Friday and Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later having sustained a foot problem in training.

Eidevall this week said the expectation was it would keep her out of action for “several weeks”.

And when the Swede was asked on Friday if Williamson was likely to be available for England’s double-header in Spain against Japan and Norway on November 10 and 14, Eidevall said: “No.”

Williamson’s fellow Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza is also sidelined by a foot injury.

And Eidevall, who was speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League trip to Reading, said of the pair: “No further updates.

“Like we said before, we expect it to be several weeks, unfortunately. But we have to wait for further assessment by the consultants before we can put a more exact time frame on it.

“At the moment, we don’t think any surgery is needed.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media