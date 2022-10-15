Dusan Vlahovic earns overdue win for Juventus while Atalanta move top

Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal as Juventus edged a cagey Serie A derby at city rivals Torino to claim a much-needed win.

Serbia striker Vlahovic turned home Danilo’s assist to break the deadlock midway through the second half and ease the pressure on head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve secured just their fourth league win of the season following back-to-back away defeats against AC Milan and Champions League group rivals Maccabi Haifa.

The three points lifted Allegri’s side up to seventh place, eight points behind leaders Atalanta, who leapfrogged Napoli into top spot after a 2-1 home win against Sassuolo.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos gave Sassuolo the lead, but Atalanta extended their unbeaten league run this season to 10 games thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic and former Everton forward Ademola Lookman a minute either side of half-time.

Empoli clinched their first home win of the season thanks to Nicolas Haas’ solitary early strike against Monza, whose midfielder Nicolo Rovella was sent off in the closing stages for an off-the-ball clash with Razvan Marin.

Antoine Griezmann’s early second-half strike earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and lifted Diego Simeone’s side above their hosts into third place in LaLiga.

Bilbao had a late penalty decision for an alleged handball by Atletico defender Reinildo overturned by the video assistant referee.

Edinson Cavani scored his first goals for Valencia, but they failed to climb into the top six after being held 2-2 at home by bottom club Elche.

After falling behind to Pere Milla’s penalty, Valencia led at half-time through Cavani’s spot-kick and header, but Milla turned home his second after the break to earn Elche a point.

Second-bottom Cadiz were denied their second league win of the season by Girona striker Cristhian Stuani’s stoppage-time penalty, which cancelled out Alex Fernandez’s opener in a 1-1 draw.

Nemanja Gudelj’s solitary second-half goal clinched Sevilla their first win in seven games in all competitions, 1-0 at Mallorca.

In the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt moved into the top four after an emphatic 5-1 home win against 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

Daichi Kamada converted penalties in either half, while Randal Kolo Muani, Jesper Lindstrom and Lucas Alario were also on target.

Piero Hincapie had headed Leverkusen level early in the second period before he was sent off for a second yellow card.

Marcus Thuram’s double earned Borussia Monchengladbach a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg, with the point being enough to lift them into sixth place.

Mainz secured their first win in five games, beating Werder Bremen 2-0 on the road, and Leipzig followed up their midweek Champions League victory at Celtic with a 3-2 home win against Hertha Berlin.

Bochum remain rooted to the bottom after losing 4-1 at home to Stuttgart, who registered their first league win of the season.

In Ligue 1, Lorient were denied a seventh straight win and missed the chance to leapfrog Paris St Germain into top spot after being held 0-0 at home by nine-man Reims.

Reims midfielder Dion Lopy was dismissed early in the second half and team-mate Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off in stoppage time but Lorient failed to take advantage.

Lens climbed up to third after Wesley Said’s solitary second-half goal secured them a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.