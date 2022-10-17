Search

17 Oct 2022

Leon King was lucky not to see red for Rangers – Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry

Leon King was lucky not to see red for Rangers – Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 5:30 AM

Motherwell’s Stuart McKinstry felt Rangers defender Leon King was fortunate to escape a red card for scything him down towards the end of the Ibrox side’s 2-1 win at Fir Park on Sunday.

As the Steelmen chased an equaliser, the on-loan Leeds winger was brought crashing to the ground by the Gers defender in the 87th minute as he attempted to get himself clear on goal.

“In my opinion it could have been a red,” said McKinstry. “If he didn’t bring me down I was through on goal.

“There is all that stuff about someone covering but he knew what was doing. I felt it could have been a sending off.

“The referee (David Dickinson) said there was someone covering but I was on the floor and couldn’t really see.

“All I know is it was a sore challenge and it could have been worse.”

VAR will be introduced in Scottish football from next weekend and McKinstry believes it will help officials get clarity on key moments like the one he was involved in on Sunday.

“It will be something that helps referees,” he said. “They can look back at decisions during the game and that can only help.

“I’d need to watch this one again and see what I think, but I know it was a sore one.

“It won’t change it now though.

“It was a bad tackle. I know Leon and he asked if I was okay afterwards and it was something he needed to do to help his team.”

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell felt it should have been a red card regardless of whether King was the last defender.

“I think it’s a red card,” he said. “Not for where it is on the pitch and where Stuart’s going to – that’s up for debate – but for the actual tackle in isolation.

“It’s poor, he catches him high and there’s a lot of force in it. I think Stuart’s lucky not to come away with an injury on the back of it. It’s not something we are going to be overly concerned about but in my opinion, it’s a poor tackle.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media