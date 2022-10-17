Search

17 Oct 2022

Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or

Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona's Alexia Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 9:55 PM

England forward Beth Mead finished runner-up as Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year.

Putellas suffered a knee injury ahead of the start of Euro 2022, where Arsenal striker Mead went on to be top scorer and was named player of the tournament as the Lionesses soared to victory on home soil when they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.

“I’m very happy to be back here and pleased because a year ago I was able to win this prize and it pushed me to want to be even better,” Putellas said on collecting the trophy at a gala ceremony in Paris.

“Injuring my knee in July, I did not think it would be possible (to win this award).”

England Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright had also been nominated for the women’s prize, ranking 10th and 15th respectively in the France Football poll.

The Kopa Trophy for the best performing player under 21 went to Barcelona’s Gavi, with England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham having also made the final shortlist.

The Socrates Award, named after Brazil’s 1982 World Cup captain, for the best social initiatives within the game went to Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, who has helped build hospitals and school in his homeland Senegal.

The Gerd Muller trophy for the best striker again went to Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich during the summer.

“I want to also thank my team-mates from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, because I know how hard we have to work to score the goals,” Lewandowski said on receiving his award.

“The whole team has to work in the same way, in the end I have to be in a good position to score the goals and ready to help my team-mates.”

