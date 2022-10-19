Search

19 Oct 2022

Burnley miss out on top spot after Birmingham hit back for draw

Burnley miss out on top spot after Birmingham hit back for draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 10:52 PM

Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench.

But Scott Hogan equalised just six minutes later to give John Eustace’s side a deserved point.

The point for Vincent Kompany’s side was not enough for them to retrieve pole position but it extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games.

There were chances for both sides as the teams tested each other’s resolve.

Burnley threatened first when centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis sent a looping header wide from a deep cross.

Auston Trusty – who scored twice from set-plays in Birmingham’s 3-0 home win over Bristol City last time out – got to Tahith Chong’s free-kick fractionally before goalkeeper Arijanet Muric only to nod just wide.

Burnley striker Nathan Tella curled wide after taking on Trusty before the visitors went even closer when Jay Rodriguez’s flick hit the post from 12 yards after Josh Brownhill crossed.

The Clarets had another chance when left-back Vitinho was found unmarked but he sliced high and wide from just inside the box after another cross from the right, this time from Connor Roberts.

But Birmingham forced the only real save of the first half. Hogan and Troy Deeney combined to slip in Maxime Colin, whose poke towards goal was smuggled behind by Muric.

Birmingham had the first opportunity of the second half when Krystian Bielik unleashed a full-blooded volley that would have given Muric no chance had it not dropped a few feet wide, from Chong’s corner.

Burnley appealed for a penalty when Anass Zaroury went sprawling to the ground after chasing down a long ball from defence. But referee Dean Whitestone instead booked the forward for diving.

Blues were next to pose a threat when Hogan’s header deflected wide off Harwood-Bellis after Deeney’s deep cross.

Substitute Gudmundsson broke the deadlock just four minutes after coming on.

The Iceland international midfielder won a tussle with Emmanuel Longelo and bent a lovely curling, left-footed shot beyond John Ruddy into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

But Hogan levelled on 80 minutes when he steered home George Hall’s cross at the near post for his sixth goal of the season.

Hogan went close to a second goal when his left-wing cross clipped the angle of post and bar on 87 minutes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media