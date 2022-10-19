Search

20 Oct 2022

Andy Dawson delighted with complete Hull performance in win at Blackpool

Reporter:

Andy Dawson delighted with complete Hull performance in win at Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:55 PM

Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson was pleased that his side’s improved performance resulted in a 3-1 win on the road at Blackpool.

Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater all netted for the Tigers in a convincing display, with Kenny Dougall having briefly put the hosts back on level terms in the first half after Longman’s opener.

And Dawson had nothing but praise for his players after the match, with victory lifting them out of the relegation zone.

He said: “I’m really pleased for the lads, and I have to say that I really enjoyed watching the lads play tonight.

“We fully deserved to get the result – we’ve been at it before in games this season but not got the result. Tonight we got exactly what we deserved.

“I was delighted to get a complete performance from all of the lads, from minute one to minute 98.

“Situations like we have been through can breed success, and I trust the players to go on and eventually get that success.

“We knew it would be difficult coming here – it always is – but individually and collectively we put in a really good performance.

“We were excellent in the second half. We found the gaps and we created chances, so I’m delighted for the boys.”

Defeat for Blackpool means they slip behind their opponents in the Championship table, and sit just one spot above the relegation places.

And manager Michael Appleton believes that Saturday’s rollercoaster 3-3 draw against Sheffield United left his side lacking in energy.

Appleton said: “It’s a shame but I thought the game on Saturday took a lot out of the players, certainly from an energy point of view.

“A lot of things went against us, and fair play to Hull, I thought they showed a lot of character.

“The killer blow was the second Hull goal. They got it just before half-time, and that seemed to knock the stuffing out of some of our lads. I feel sorry for some of them – I just wanted a result from somewhere tonight, but it’s not happened.

“We’ll get a response – in fact all I can say is that it’ll be different here on Saturday [against Preston]. We’ll have three or four extra lads back and we’ll be stronger.

“To be honest I couldn’t really pick a better game from a quick turnaround point of view. There’s fine lines, fine margins in this division, but we’ve got a big opportunity next to face our biggest rivals on our own patch.

“I shouldn’t need to say anything to the lads ahead of that game.”

News

