Search

20 Oct 2022

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:04 AM

Under-fire Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was relieved to be on the right side of fine margins after easing pressure on his position with a vital victory at south coast rivals Bournemouth.

Che Adams’ early header secured a nervy 1-0 success at Vitality Stadium to propel Saints out of the Premier League relegation zone following a five-match winless run.

Bournemouth dominated the second half but rarely threatened an equaliser as the visitors held on for a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight outings.

“It was an important win, no question, and I think it was a deserved one,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We have this belief all the time because we see the games, we see that there are margins missing.

“The problem in the Premier League is sometimes the margins can be enough to concede a goal and to lose games.

“But sometimes the margins you have to put on your side and then you win the games and this was the challenge to find these margins and to find the key for having a clean sheet, for scoring this one goal and also winning with one goal.

“In the end it’s a win for the whole group.”

Southampton travelled along the coast with Hasenhuttl under intense scrutiny on the back of taking just a single point from the last 15 available.

Top scorer Adams swiftly calmed the nerves, flicking home Romain Perraud’s first-time cross in the ninth minute to end a goal drought dating back to August.

The overdue win lifted Saints to 14th position, two points and three places below their near neighbours.

Having recruited 10 new players during a hectic summer overhaul, Hasenhuttl stressed the importance of patience during the resultant transitional phase.

“We know that we have to fight as a group together after an intense transfer window in the summer and there are some phases that you are going through as a club and a team,” he said.

“We speak very often about the patience we need to have for them.

“It’s not always that you get the patience in this business, especially when you are a little bit long working in a club like I do.

“Sometimes the patience is not – I don’t want to say from the fans not always there – but from the whole pressure you have in the Premier League, it’s not so easy to go through this.

“But it’s the only way we can do it and finally for me it’s OK.”

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil suffered the first defeat of his reign in his seventh match since replacing Scott Parker.

O’Neil felt the result was harsh and was left perplexed after appeals for a second-half penalty were waved away when the ball struck the arm of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

“I’m struggling to give an answer on it really,” he said of the spot-kick incident. “The ball hits Lloyd Kelly at Nottingham Forest, it’s a penalty; the ball hits Jefferson Lerma at Newcastle, it’s a penalty.

“Tonight the ball hits their boy Salisu and it’s not a penalty.

“It’s a tricky one. I don’t know. Hopefully the officials can clear up what it is and what it isn’t because I don’t see too much difference.

“Did we deserve to lose this one? No, we didn’t. But we did.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media