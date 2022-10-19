Search

20 Oct 2022

Slaven Bilic wants Watford to show more consistency after loss at Millwall

Slaven Bilic wants Watford to show more consistency after loss at Millwall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:25 AM

Slaven Bilic criticised Watford’s lack of consistency after the 3-0 defeat at Millwall.

Tom Bradshaw hit a 25-minute hat-trick in the first half to put the hosts in complete control, with the visitors stunted in attack throughout at the Den.

It was the first time the Hornets had failed to score under the Croatian, and Bilic was concerned about his side’s inability to string results together having beaten high-flying Norwich at the weekend.

“It was a bad evening for us,” said Bilic.

“Three very simple goals, three goals from the situation that we knew they were good at. We prepared the team for that, but it was very cheap.

“It was nothing new from them, and chapeau from them they do it really well.

“It (consistency) is key. The couple of wins we’ve had came after a week of training.

“Every time we have a game two or three days later, we are not on the level that is required. We have to fix it as soon as possible.

“Maybe we are not physically or mentally fit enough to do it every three days?”

The visitors lost key midfielder Imran Louza early in the first half, and Bilic admitted he was worried about his side’s dependency on the Moroccan but was in no mood for excuses.

“When you lose a player like Imran, we don’t have a protagonist on the pitch,” added Bilic.

“To lose him is a big blow but I still expect us, with those players, to create more.

“We created almost nothing up until the last couple of minutes, at both ends we were simply below par. We didn’t deserve anything.”

The victory was Millwall’s third in a row to put them just a point off the Championship play-off places.

The Watford defence struggled with the hosts’ long balls into dangerous areas and manager Gary Rowett lauded the fast start that saw his side 3-0 up after just over half an hour.

“It’s the best result of the season, it’s the best scoreline of the season,” said Rowett.

“I thought the way we started the game was the best we’d started at home against a very good side.

“I felt we needed to start aggressively; I probably didn’t expect us to start quite so aggressively.

“It was almost horribly beautiful. They couldn’t deal with it and the players just thought let’s keep doing it.

“Three good goals, I thought we had some other good opportunities and limited them to a lot of long-range efforts and not too many clear-cut chances.

“We allowed a few late on which I was a bit disappointed with because I wanted a clean sheet but overall, I thought it was absolutely outstanding.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media