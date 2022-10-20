Search

20 Oct 2022

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell calls in experts to aid Moult’s fitness return

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell calls in experts to aid Moult’s fitness return

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:55 AM

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell hopes some expert advice can help striker Louis Moult get back to fitness.

Moult was not in the squad for Wednesday night’s Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Celtic after also sitting out Sunday’s defeat by Rangers.

The striker, who experienced lengthy spells out with Preston and Burton in recent seasons, has yet to start a game since returning to Fir Park on loan last month.

Hammell said: “Louis is seeing someone. It is a disappointing one. We wanted him to come and do well for us but it has not played out like that. Hopefully that changes soon.”

Kevin van Veen has been left to lead the line and looked to be struggling towards the end of the 4-0 defeat by Celtic.

Motherwell were also without attackers Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons again and their demanding schedule continues against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday – their sixth game in three weeks.

“Kev is hopefully ok,” Hammell said. “We are at the bare bones. We have a lot of players not 100 per cent and we have two or three missing which is not ideal.

“We need to be as close to full fitness as we possibly can but I don’t know if that will change too soon.

“It is a huge game. Our full focus was on this but we know what the magnitude of Saturday’s game is.

“Our form at home hasn’t been what we want it to be so far this season so we are fully aware of how big a game this is now.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media