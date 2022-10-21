Stephen Robinson hoping for more home comforts when St Mirren host Dundee United

Stephen Robinson wants St Mirren to keep their improving home form going when they host Dundee United in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Buddies are unbeaten in the league in Paisley since the opening-day defeat by Motherwell at the end of July.

Last weekend’s goalless draw with Kilmarnock came after four straight home victories, which equalled their overall win tally on their own patch last season when they finished ninth.

Amid that run was a 3-0 victory at Tannadice and they face a United side who go into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat by Killie in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday night,

Saints boss Robinson, whose side sit fifth in the table, wants home form to be the bedrock of their campaign.

“We want to build on that,” he said. “So it was important that we didn’t get beat last week, we kept the run going and it is another opportunity.

“Dundee United have improved, they have picked up results recently outwith the cup game.

“They have a good squad, they have very experienced players, they spent a lot of money putting the squad together and there are some big names in there as well, so we are under no illusions.

“I watched them against Kilmarnock and there wasn’t a lot in it.

“We played them already, we know their threats and we feel it is a game we can take to them.

“It was a very good result the last time (at Tannadice). We caught them on a bad day, we played very well on the day and it was the perfect away performance.

“We are wary of their threats but believe, like every team, they have weaknesses and we aim to try to exploit them.”

Defender Marcus Fraser also stressed the importance of a good home record as he looked forward to another crucial encounter.

He said: “It is massive, especially at home. We want to make home a hard place for everybody to come and try to pick up as many points as we can.

“We have been working on a game plan and we will be going into the game to win. We are all looking forward to the game and looking to take three points.”