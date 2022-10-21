Rayan Ait-Nouri gives Steve Davis another option when Wolves take on Leicester

Rayan Ait-Nouri should return for Wolves to face Leicester after shrugging off illness.
Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) all remain out.
Caretaker boss Steve Davis will remain in charge after the club gave him the reins until the new year following Michael Beale’s decision to stay at QPR.
James Maddison will return for Leicester’s trip to Molineux after suspension.
The midfielder missed Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leeds but is now available for boss Brendan Rodgers, while Marc Albrighton (illness) could return.
Jonny Evans may be available after a calf injury but Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) are out.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.