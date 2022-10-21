Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster the target of racist abuse on social media

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse on social media, the Championship club has revealed.

A statement on the club’s website read: “It is with regret that we report that striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse via social media.

“Rhian is a member of the Blades family and the club is disgusted by the messages, which have been reported to the police and Instagram.

“He will now be offered support and assistance as we push the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice.

“Sheffield United has a zero-tolerance approach to racism and any form of discrimination.

“It is currently Black History Month and Rhian recently took part in a special podcast alongside fellow players Wes Foderingham and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss a wide range of topics, including racism in the game today.”

The Blades are also working with the police in relation to alleged racist comments made towards defender Kyron Gordon following their game at Hull City in September.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has been approached for comment.

On Monday, Meta said it condemned racist abuse sent to Ivan Toney on Instagram but insisted it could not take action because the message had not been reported within the app.