Search

21 Oct 2022

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster the target of racist abuse on social media

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster the target of racist abuse on social media

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 4:53 PM

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse on social media, the Championship club has revealed.

A statement on the club’s website read: “It is with regret that we report that striker Rhian Brewster has been the subject of racial abuse via social media.

“Rhian is a member of the Blades family and the club is disgusted by the messages, which have been reported to the police and Instagram.

“He will now be offered support and assistance as we push the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind these posts is brought to justice.

“Sheffield United has a zero-tolerance approach to racism and any form of discrimination.

“It is currently Black History Month and Rhian recently took part in a special podcast alongside fellow players Wes Foderingham and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss a wide range of topics, including racism in the game today.”

The Blades are also working with the police in relation to alleged racist comments made towards defender Kyron Gordon following their game at Hull City in September.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has been approached for comment.

On Monday, Meta said it condemned racist abuse sent to Ivan Toney on Instagram but insisted it could not take action because the message had not been reported within the app.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media