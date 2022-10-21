Search

21 Oct 2022

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future.

Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Not only did Ronaldo head down the tunnel before the clock had hit 90 minutes but the United manager confirmed that the frontman refused to come on as a substitute.

Ten Hag insists the former Real Madrid and Juventus star “remains an important part of the squad” despite being banished for the Chelsea game for an incident that has renewed speculation about his Old Trafford future.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some options as the January transfer window approaches.

Ronaldo stays put

Ronaldo’s move to United in August 2021 sent shockwaves around the footballing world as he returned to a club where he won medals aplenty during his first stint. But within a year the veteran was looking to leave Old Trafford, where his deal runs until next summer and includes a clause to stay for a further season. United have repeatedly said they want the 37-year-old to stay and he may decide this is not the way he wants to leave a club at which he is revered.

Return to Sporting?

Ronaldo became a global star during his first period with United but it was Sporting that helped cultivate his early talent. The forward has regularly been linked with a return to the club he left aged 18 and retains a strong connection with Sporting, who have a section dedicated to him in their museum and renamed their academy training facilities after him. The player’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has previously said she wants to eventually see him back playing for the Lisbon club.

Up sticks to Saudi Arabia?

While Ronaldo wished to leave Old Trafford in the summer, none of Europe’s elite swooped for the aging star. A swathe of names were mentioned as potential destinations but the only offer came from Saudi Arabia. It is reported that Al Hilal were the club who approached Ronaldo about a potential two-year deal worth 275million euros (£233.4million). That was not attractive enough then but perhaps things are different now.

Will Chelsea rekindle their interest?

While it never got beyond initial conversations, Chelsea sounded Ronaldo out about a potential switch that the Portugal ace was reportedly open to. Chelsea’s new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, eventually ended their interest in the United frontman but perhaps recent events may spark a conversation when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday without Ronaldo in tow.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media