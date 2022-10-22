Search

22 Oct 2022

Aston Villa first-team coach Aaron Danks wants a response against Brentford

Aston Villa first-team coach Aaron Danks wants a response against Brentford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Aston Villa first-team coach Aaron Danks wants a response from the players after their 3-0 defeat at Fulham brought an end to Steven Gerrard’s reign at the club.

Gerrard was sacked in the aftermath of Villa’s defeat on Thursday night, with the club having collected just nine points from their opening 11 matches and only sitting outside the relegation zone due to goals scored.

Villa have not yet appointed a replacement, with Danks leading the side into their match against Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday, and the coach wants his side to move forward.

“I’m looking for a response,” he told VillaTV.

“We all know results and performances have not been to the levels we wanted; the players know that more than anybody.

“The message to them now is we have to move quickly, we have to reset our goals, reset our focus and get this club moving in a direction that we want it to.

“So, it’s one of positivity, one that we have to move forward.”

Villa confirmed on Friday morning that Gerrard’s backroom staff had also left, with a brief statement announcing the departure of Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason.

Danks believes the fans will play an important role on Sunday as Villa look to return to winning ways and distance themselves from the bottom three.

“I think that’s the one thing everybody’s feeling at the moment; we want to do this for the fans, we want to do this for the crowd,” he said.

“I’m a local lad, I know the area well, I’ll have friends and family in all four corners of the stadium.

“They (the fans) will be huge for us, absolutely massive for us, and hopefully we can put something on the pitch they can be proud of and they can get behind on Sunday.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media