22 Oct 2022

Jon Dahl Tomasson hails ‘brilliant’ keeper Thomas Kaminiski after Blackburn win

22 Oct 2022 7:31 PM

Jon Dahl Tomasson hailed “world class” Thomas Kaminski after his goalkeeper’s heroics helped Blackburn secure a 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Sam Gallagher’s third goal in the space of a week and a fine finish from academy graduate Adam Wharton – his first goal for the club – put Blackburn two goals to the good by half-time.

Scott Hogan’s seventh of the season 10 minutes from time reduced the deficit, only for Rovers to hang on.

But that barely tells the story of the contest, which saw Kaminski produce a virtuoso performance to make five outstanding saves, denying Hogan and Juninho Bacuna twice apiece as well as a stunning stop late on from Lukas Jutkiewicz.

It means Rovers remain second after making it three consecutive wins for the first time since August, and Tomasson praised his “brilliant” goalkeeper.

“It (Kaminski’s performance) was the best of the best. World class,” said Tomasson.

“The first half was of course a game without that many chances, a game that could go both ways. I think Birmingham have showed extremely good form over the last weeks. I think they’ve done a good job and the second half, they had some chances. We gave them those chances actually, and Thomas helped us through.

“It was a great result against a side who was in form, playing extremely well. Lots of teams have had difficulties with Birmingham over the last weeks so in that way it was a good performance, though probably not our best game on the ball.

“Scored two great goals and it was good to see we got midfield players around the last third. Morton getting an assist and Adam Wharton getting his first goal. We need that during the season, that midfield players can score goals as well.

“And of course, Thomas had a brilliant game in goal. He saved us today.”

Birmingham have lost only their second game in the last nine but have won once in their last four away games.

Head coach John Eustace challenged his side to be more clinical but was delighted with the performance and how his side competed.

He said: “I thought we were excellent today. Lots of good chances we didn’t take.

“We had some really good opportunities, have come to a top team in the league and I felt we controlled the game fairly well without the ball. With the ball, we were good, we just weren’t clinical enough today.

“The only disappointing thing is obviously the manner we conceded the two goals isn’t like us. To concede those two goals was really disappointing but the character the group showed to come back into the game and keep going was pleasing.

“Something we’ve highlighted, we need to be more clinical when we get into these good areas.

“On another day we could have got a couple of goals but overall I was delighted with the effort and desire the boys showed. All I’ve asked for since we’ve come in is us to be competitive. So to come to the top team in the league and be as competitive as that today is really pleasing.”

