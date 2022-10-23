Search

23 Oct 2022

Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit

Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 6:23 PM

Aaron Danks is prepared to lead Aston Villa for as long as he is asked to after his memorable first game in temporary charge following Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

Danks was handed the caretaker reins at Villa Park after Gerrard was fired on Thursday night and enjoyed the dream start as his side romped to a 4-0 win against hapless Brentford.

They were 3-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Leon Bailey and Danny Ings (2), with Ollie Watkins putting the icing on the cake in the second half.

The 37-year-old got the call to take over from Gerrard in the early hours of Friday morning and is happy to keep going for as long as he is asked.

“It has been a rollercoaster of a few days but my full focus was just on today’s game,” he said.

“For me I have been asked to step forward and lead the team with a group of staff, we will keep doing that until we are told otherwise.

“We are in tomorrow morning, we will recover well, we will review today’s game, we will start getting ready for Newcastle and whenever anything changes it changes, but until that point we just keep thinking forwards and moving forwards.

“I haven’t even thought about that (getting it long-term), I joined the club as a coach and to be part of a growth project, to help the club move forward.

“This club is steeped in tradition and history, it’s got a fantastic academy and we just want this club growing and moving. For me there is a long-term goal in this football club and whatever role I play in that.”

Danks is Birmingham-born so knows the area well and admitted to enjoying an enthralling 90 minutes.

“As a local lad, I know the area well, I know the supporters well,” he said.

“It has been nice, I have been really close to the players for a while now, I thought they pulled together well, we played with energy and purpose like I asked them to.

“I was really pleased for the players, staff and the crowd, who supported us brilliantly.

“They were all so good. The thing that impressed me the most was the whole group, the squad, everyone pulling together. It is too difficult to single anyone out.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is one of the names to be linked with the permanent job at Villa Park, but the Dane’s chances would not have been helped after a dismal display by his side.

He did not rule himself out of the running, but said he has “unfinished business” at Brentford.

“There is a lot of rumours out there, I realise this is a great club in many ways, but I have said many times before I am pleased in Brentford and I have unfinished business to do,” he said.

“It’s football. One thing is for sure I have a job I am happy for, I love Brentford, that is what I am focusing on.

“Right now, I just lost 4-0, the only thing I feel is pain inside my body. All other rumours, one way or the other, I am not spending too much time on that. I think that is a fair answer today.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media