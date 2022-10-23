Search

23 Oct 2022

Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham

Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 7:48 PM

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham.

It was arguably the Magpies’ best result under Eddie Howe, with this victory making it four wins in five games for the north-east club, who ultimately hold long-term aspirations of being Champions League regulars.

This statement win consigned Spurs to back-to-back defeats and occurred amid some controversy, with the hosts unhappy no foul was awarded against Wilson, who collided with Hugo Lloris in the build-up to his lobbed opener.

Almiron added a second for the visitors nine minutes later with 40 on the clock and while Harry Kane pulled one back early in the second half, Newcastle held on to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester United in the table.

Both clubs experienced contrasting midweek results and the hosts’ hopes of bouncing back from defeat at Old Trafford was not helped by the absences of Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg due to minor injuries.

A frantic start saw Son Heung-min let fly twice in quick succession while the visitors forced two corners in the first 10 minutes, with penalty appeals on Joelinton waved away after he clashed with Emerson Royal.

Spurs should have broken the deadlock not long after when Kane sent Son through, but he hesitated and his weak chip was saved by Nick Pope from close range.

Eric Dier was the next to go close to putting through his own net after his overhit back pass to Lloris bounced yards wide of the home goal.

Antonio Conte’s team were able to shake off that scare, with Ryan Sessegnon having an effort deflected wide before Kane was denied by Pope’s left foot after a fine run.

It appeared Tottenham were edging closer to the opener when they were undone by a Lloris error in the 31st minute.

Fabian Schar sent a ball over the top for Wilson to chase and although Lloris was first to it, the Spurs goalkeeper went down under slight contact from the Newcastle forward.

Wilson carried on while Lloris was on the floor and lobbed both the France international and Dier before he wheeled away to celebrate.

A VAR check came and went which only added to the frustration of the hosts – but even worse was to follow.

Sean Longstaff headed down an attempted pass by Lloris to Almiron, who embarked on a jinking run that saw him beat Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet before he fired under the Tottenham goalkeeper for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Boos followed from the home supporters at half-time and so did rain and lightning, with the bleak weather matching the mood at Spurs.

Not that the Newcastle fans were bothered, with several topless despite the heavy downpour, but they were up in arms in the 51st minute when no penalty was given after Joelinton’s header hit Emerson’s arm.

It could have been 3-0 from the resulting corner but Lloris got down low to deny Schar and the momentum of the fixture quickly swung.

Spurs forced a set-piece of their own and Son’s delivery was flicked on by Lenglet to the back post where Kane stooped low to head in his 11th goal of the campaign.

VAR was required to see if Davinson Sanchez had got a touch but, with no conclusive evidence either way, Stockley Park-based Stuart Attwell let the goal stand.

Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura were sent on by Conte soon after that 54th-minute effort.

Perisic sent a curler straight down Pope’s throat and Dan Burn impressively blocked a close-range Son effort as Tottenham suffered a first home defeat since April.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media