28 Oct 2022

Football rumours: Mykhaylo Mudryk’s signature will cost ‘more than Antony’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 8:13 AM

What the papers say

A host of clubs that are reportedly tracking Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk have been told by the Ukrainian side’s sporting director that the 21-year-old will cost “more than Antony”, the Daily Mirror says – via Calciomercato.it. Arsenal were linked with the winger in the summer but were unable to get a deal done. Manchester City and Newcastle have also reportedly shown interest.

Another player the Magpies are understood to be investing in is Paraguay international Miguel Almiron with the club set to offer him a new contract. The Daily Telegraph writes that the 28-year-old has improved under Eddie Howe and the club are eager to ward off rival clubs heading into the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, The Times says Tottenham are ready to offer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg an improved contract to reward the midfielder for his impressive performances this season. Spurs have indicated that they want to begin negotiations over fresh terms for Hojbjerg, whose present deal expires in 2025. The 27-year-old is currently paid about £100,000 a week.

And Sporting Lisbon midfielder Marcus Edwards is eager to return to English football after time spent away from the UK, the Evening Standard reports. The 23-year-old said he had “grown up” since leaving Tottenham for Portugal after just one senior appearance amid suggestions of attitude problems.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pablo Maia: HTC reports Fulham have made a second bid for the 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder. Nottingham Forest are also interested in him and are willing to pay £9m, Nottinghamshire Live adds.

Zakaria Aboukhlal: The Southern Daily Echo reports that Southampton and Leicester are keeping close tabs on the 22-year-old Toulouse and Morocco international winger who is expected to feature in the World Cup in Qatar.

