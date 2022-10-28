Ollie Cooper determined to kick on after signing new Swansea contract

Ollie Cooper has promised to build on form that has earned him a new Swansea contract and put him in contention to make Wales’ World Cup squad.

Cooper has extended his Swansea stay until 2027 after an impressive breakthrough campaign at the high-flying Sky Bet Championship club.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has scored in three successive home games, including a spectacular effort in the 2-0 South Wales derby win over Cardiff on Sunday, as Swansea have climbed to fourth.

“I am over the moon to get it sorted,” Cooper said of his new deal on the Swansea website.

“It’s been one hell of a week, to score against Cardiff and now to top it off with a new deal to ensure I am staying here until 2027 is massive.

“It is great to have the security of knowing I can continue to play and develop here. I think it will allow me to improve and kick on and progress.

“I feel I am in such a good environment and at such a good club.”

Cooper has made 13 appearances this term after returning to Swansea following a successful loan spell at League Two Newport last season.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin said: “Ollie is a pleasure to work with and he is an absolutely fantastic person.

“It has always been Ollie’s dream to play here and we are really pleased to see him get his new contract.

“He absolutely deserves it and he is part of the long-term plan here.”