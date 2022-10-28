Kemar Roofe suffers fresh injury blow for Rangers

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad for the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after his latest calf injury.
Charlie McCann is available again after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad.
Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-backs Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long-term as is midfielder Ianis Hagi, with attacker Tom Lawrence also sidelined.
Aberdeen have Hayden Coulson back in their squad after the left-back missed the win over Motherwell following the birth of his son earlier in the day.
Jonny Hayes (groin) and Callum Roberts (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
American midfielder Dante Polvara is also out.
