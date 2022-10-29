Reece James not giving up hope of being fit for World Cup

Chelsea right-back Reece James is fighting to be fit in time for the World Cup as he works his way back from a knee injury.
James, 22, is still in a brace after hurting his knee in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan on October 11 – an injury Graham Potter suggested would sideline him for eight weeks, which would rule him out of the tournament in Qatar.
But with less than two weeks until Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad on November 10, James believes he still has a chance.
“I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day,” he told The Sun. “I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages.
“I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day. The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup.
“It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.