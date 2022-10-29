Search

29 Oct 2022

World Cup break gives different dynamic to battle for third – David Martindale

World Cup break gives different dynamic to battle for third – David Martindale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Livingston manager David Martindale believes the battle for third place in the cinch Premiership is unlikely to take any notable shape until the new year.

While Celtic and Rangers have opened up a predictable gap at the top, the remainder of the league is relatively bunched up, with no team emerging as a clear front-runner to finish best of the rest.

Martindale’s Lions are prominently placed among a pack of sides who sit just below third, and the manager believes the upcoming World Cup break is likely to prevent any team building up a head of steam and drawing clear of their rivals.

“If it wasn’t for the World Cup, you’d have maybe seen a wee gap open up before January in terms of seeing more of a split, with three or four chasing third place, three or four chasing top six and three or four trying to avoid relegation,” said Martindale.

“But with the World Cup giving us that four-week window, it’s going to allow teams to take a breather, reset and go again and then you’re into the January window.

“Historically, I think you see a lot of teams between mid-November and January tend to struggle because of the amount of games and it impacts on squads, but you’re not really going to have that period until January now.

“I think the World Cup’s going to give teams a chance to reset and go again and then they’ll have the chance to go into the January window and strengthen so there will be a slightly different dynamic to the league this year.”

Livingston host leaders Celtic on Sunday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media