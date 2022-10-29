David Moyes feels West Ham are finding form ahead of ‘tough’ Old Trafford test

David Moyes wants West Ham to take their home form on the road, starting at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Hammers have won six matches on the trot in all competitions at the London Stadium, topping their group in the Europa Conference League while climbing to 10th in the Premier League.

But they have lost four of their six domestic games away from home this season and face a tough trip to Old Trafford to take on Erik ten Hag’s in-form side.

“Going away to Old Trafford for anybody is always a tough game,” Moyes said at his pre-match press conference. “They have got some excellent players and we will have to play well there.

“But we’ve got good players as well and I think we are finding a little bit of form. We could do with finishing a little bit better but overall I am really pleased with how we are doing.

“You always have to try and pick up the points because the games are really close in the Premier League.

“Whether we’re winning at home or not, all the games have been tight. Even away from home, some of the defeats have been really close.

“Sometimes there have been other factors involved in us not getting points from matches. But we know how difficult Sunday will be.”

Moyes will check on the fitness of England winger Jarrod Bowen, who missed the European win over Silkeborg on Thursday with an ankle knock.

Lucas Paqueta’s shoulder injury keeps him out, while Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson are also sidelined.

Moyes must decide whether to keep Nayef Aguerd in his squad after the Morocco defender’s promising debut against Silkeborg following his recovery from ankle surgery.