Carlos Corberan confident he can turn around West Brom’s fortunes despite defeat

New head coach Carlos Corberan is convinced he can solve West Brom’s problems after starting his reign with a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.

First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie gave Albion a mountain to climb from which they never recovered and they languish in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone after just one win in 12 games.

But Corberan is convinced he can turn around Albion’s fortunes.

“I believe in the players we have and in the work we need to do to change this situation and this momentum,” said Corberan.

“In my first three weeks we will play many games but this is the challenge, to develop these players.

“But at the same time it’s an opportunity to try to win the games and that’s what we want to do.

“The only thing I will do is try my best to change this feeling into a positive one.

“I will decide one way to work and we will go that way in any circumstance.

“We need to start with a high level of a strong mentality.”

Corberan believes the goals could have been avoided.

“In the first half, we were trying to press too much and instead of being more solid, we tried to be more aggressive,” he said.

“And we started to be more open in individual challenges.

“For the goals, they were winning individual challenges and creating one chance.

“We can avoid both chances for their goals, and we will work – not because it’s in the first minutes of the game – but we will work to stop these type of situations.”

As for the lack of a goalscoring threat, the Spaniard added: “I know this has happened too much at West Bromwich, and we will work to score the goals with the chances we create, and create more type of chances.”

United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed he was helped in his planning by West Brom’s social media.

“We were pretty sure how they were going to set up – West Brom put a little bit too much on their social media channels for us to see,” he said. “So we were pretty sure what it would be like.

“We worked a lot on trying to find the spare man in possession because we were pretty sure what shape they’d play.

“And when their front three then jumped, we’d always have a spare midfielder, so we wanted to keep finding that man and it worked well.

“Then for the second goal on the break, it was a question of up, back to the spare midfielder to get us a two-against-two situation.

“So I was really pleased with that and the manner of the goals.”

Heckingbottom praised his strikers for building a platform for victory.

“They scored two good goals and they’re two good players,” he said.

“They’re totally different players but with their own threats.

“They’re good footballers so they are cute and football bright so they can play well together.

“With the goals they’re scoring now – both with seven – they have played their way in.

“It’s down to two things – with the ball, they are scoring goals to help us win games which buys them minutes on the pitch.

“Then without the ball, whether that’s Oli defending the six-yard box or Iliman setting the press and helping us win the ball back high up the pitch.

“When you’re talking about being a good team, you need those elements.”