Search

29 Oct 2022

Callum Wilson boosts World Cup hopes with a brace in Newcastle’s win over Villa

Callum Wilson boosts World Cup hopes with a brace in Newcastle’s win over Villa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:12 PM

Callum Wilson scored twice in front of England boss Gareth Southgate to boost his World Cup hopes as Newcastle romped to a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The striker converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time and then added a second-half header before Joelinton followed up his shot to make it 3-0.

Miguel Almiron’s sixth goal in as many games wrapped up the scoring on an afternoon when the Magpies were not at their best but were good enough to claim a fifth win in six Premier League games, ultimately in some comfort.

Wilson’s overall contribution as well as his goals will not have gone unnoticed by Southgate, who was joined by Brazil counterpart Tite among a crowd of 52,233 at a rain-soaked St James’ Park, with the World Cup finals in Qatar now just weeks away.

New Villa head coach Unai Emery will take up his post next week with his side having competed well until the penalty, but they wilted alarmingly six days after seemingly getting their season back on track with a 4-0 win over Brentford.

After an untidy start on a slick pitch, Villa settled quickly. Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia were prominent and started to cause problems for a home defence yet to find its rhythm, with goalkeeper Nick Pope having to race from his line to deny Buendia with 12 minutes played.

Joelinton forced an 18th-miute save from Emiliano Martinez after collecting Fabian Schar’s raking cross-field ball and cutting inside full-back Matty Cash, although it took Dan Burn’s last-ditch intervention to prevent Buendia from latching onto Leon Bailey’s pull-back in front of goal as the visitors responded.

Watkins miskicked from Cash’s inviting 29th-minute cross and Buendia’s follow-up was blocked by Kieran Trippier as Villa enjoyed a strong spell.

Almiron had a chance to open the scoring two minutes before the break when he ran onto Trippier’s through-ball but saw substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who had replaced the injured Martinez, block with his legs.

However, Olsen was beaten deep into 10 minutes of first-half stoppage time when, after Ashley Young had blocked Almiron’s shot with an upraised arm as he slid in, Wilson dispatched the resulting spot-kick.

The England hopeful had the ball in the back of the net again before the break eventually arrived, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

But Wilson’s second of the game did arrive within 11 minutes of the restart when he glanced a deft header inside the far post after Trippier and Almiron had worked a short corner move.

He would have completed a hat-trick three minutes later had Olsen not got down to repel his shot, but the keeper’s work counted for little as Joelinton followed up to make it three.

Almiron’s superb 68th-minute strike – his seventh goal of the season – capped another enterprising display by the Paraguay international, and only the upright prevented substitute Jacob Murphy from making it five with Olsen rooted to the spot.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media