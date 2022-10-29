Aidan Connolly double helps Raith inflict fourth successive loss on Partick

Raith piled on the misery for faltering Partick Thistle with a 3-0 win at Stark’s Park.
Aidan Connolly put Raith in control with an excellent double after 12 and 32 minutes.
Raith added a third a minute before the break when Kyle Connell converted from the spot after he had been brought down by Tunji Akinola.
Partick were top of the cinch Championship earlier this season.
But Thistle have now lost four successive games and conceded 15 goals in the process.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.