Search

29 Oct 2022

Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage

Fulham unable to make most of chances as Everton claim point at Craven Cottage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 8:55 PM

Fulham were left to rue a host of missed opportunities as they played out a goalless draw against Everton at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the best of the home side’s chances, but the Serbia striker was unable to add to his nine-goal Premier League haul for the season.

Jordan Pickford made a number of key saves to keep Fulham at bay, including from Mitrovic and Willian, as the Cottagers were left frustrated after failing to break the deadlock despite having 24 attempts on goal.

Fulham went into the game in seventh place and having scored 22 goals this season – before the weekend only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham had found the net more times – but they drew a rare blank against manager Marco Silva’s former club.

The game started with both sides trying to gain an early advantage, Willian heading wide for Fulham while Bernd Leno had to be alert at the other end to tip a Demarai Gray header over the bar.

Pickford made two saves in a matter of minutes to keep put Willian’s shot and then a well-timed header from the home side’s leading scorer Mitrovic.

There were chances from both sides as they continued to search for the opener, Tim Ream forcing a save from Pickford before Leno had to gather a header from James Tarkowski.

Fulham had a penalty shout at the start of the second half when Willian went down after an Idrissa Gueye challenge in the area, but referee John Brooks waved play on and there was no lengthy VAR review.

Everton worked hard to break down Fulham’s attempts to open them up while committing limited numbers forward themselves, relying mainly on playing counter-attacking football and finding it difficult to escape Fulham’s offside trap.

Mitrovic had another opportunity in the 61st minute when he was picked out by Bobby Decordova-Reid at the far post. The prolific forward controlled the ball on his chest before taking a shot but the ball flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

Fulham continued to pile on the pressure but carving openings was difficult, with the Everton defenders making a number of blocks and Pickford proving an unbeatable final line of defence, including keeping out a low drive from Willian in the closing stages.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media