Crysensio Summerville grabs Leeds lifeline as Liverpool suffer shock home defeat

Crysensio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.

Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.

Summerville then struck past Alisson in the 89th minute to give the Yorkshire outfit their first win at Liverpool since 2001, ending a four-match losing streak.

Having said prior to the match that he was “sick” of defeats, Marsch – who had endured calls from Leeds fans for him to be sacked in recent games – will certainly be feeling better as his side rose out of the relegation zone, up two places to 17th.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, it was a second shock league defeat in a row, a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest, as they failed to build on Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory at Ajax – suffering their first loss at home in the league since March 2021.

They have now been beaten four times in 12 league outings this term – posting only four wins – and lie ninth in the table.