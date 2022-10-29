Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield to ease pressure on boss Jesse Marsch

Crysencio Summerville’s late goal saw Leeds claim a dramatic win at Liverpool to ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch and inflict another damaging defeat on their hosts.

A first away Premier League win of the campaign was enough to move Leeds out of the bottom three, Summerville’s 89th-minute strike snatching a 2-1 victory after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Rodrigo’s opener.

Marsch’s position had come under the spotlight following a run of eight league games without a win but it is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who has questions to answer, this loss coming on the back of defeat at bottom club Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea head coach Graham Potter endured a galling return to former club Brighton as the Seagulls picked up a 4-1 victory.

Potter left the south coast to take charge at Stamford Bridge and had overseen a nine-match unbeaten streak with his new employers.

But that run came to an abrupt halt as Leandro Trossard’s early opener was followed by own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Kai Havertz headed in Conor Gallagher’s cross early in the second half, but Pascal Gross made it 4-1 late on.

Brighton fans sang “you’re getting sacked in the morning” to Potter as his replacement Roberto De Zerbi claimed his first win in charge at the sixth attempt.

Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City beat Leicester 1-0 to move top of the table.

Prolific striker Haaland, who has netted 17 league goals this season, missed the clash at the King Power Stadium with an ankle issue.

After a goalless first half, De Bruyne netted the winner in the 49th minute by cracking a stunning 25-yard free-kick in off the post to take City one point clear of Arsenal.

Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur struck late on to complete a stunning turnround for Tottenham in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

We dug deep. We fought until the end. COME 👏 ON 👏 YOU 👏 SPURS 👏 pic.twitter.com/fe2ZTwl15v — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 29, 2022

Spurs were heading for a third consecutive league defeat after Kieffer Moore netted twice for the Cherries, curling home in the 22nd minute before heading in Adam Smith’s looping cross five minutes after half-time.

But Antonio Conte’s side responded after the interval to move three points behind City, with Ryan Sessegnon scoring from a tight angle in the 57th minute, Ben Davies heading in Ivan Perisic’s corner 17 minutes from time before Bentancur netted the winner at the death.

Callum Wilson scored twice and provided two assists as Newcastle beat Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’ Park.

You fans were unreal today! What an afternoon at St James Park, I love this place 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/tyXIx1PhWd — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) October 29, 2022

The striker scored from the penalty spot in 10 minutes of added time at the end of the first half, which came after an injury to Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, after Ashley Young handled Miguel Almiron’s shot.

Wilson added his second in the 56th minute, nodding home Kieran Trippier’s cross, before turning provider for Joelinton and Almiron.

It was Almiron’s sixth goal in as many games, while Wilson was denied a hat-trick by the crossbar as the Magpies’ unbeaten run extended to eight matches.

Odsonne Edouard, having had a goal chalked off for offside, netted the winner in the 38th minute to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 triumph over Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Wolves remain in the bottom three, one point from safety and without an away win this season, after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Ben Mee volleyed in Bryan Mbeumo’s cross in the 50th minute, but the visitors responded soon after through Ruben Neves’ effort from the edge of the area.

Wolves had Diego Costa sent off in stoppage time for a headbutt on Mee in an off-the-ball incident.

Meanwhile, Fulham and Everton played out a goalless draw at Craven Cottage.