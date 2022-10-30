Search

30 Oct 2022

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Jordan Pickford after Everton draw at Fulham

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Jordan Pickford after Everton draw at Fulham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Frank Lampard hailed Jordan Pickford’s attitude after his key saves helped Everton secure a point in a goalless draw at Fulham.

Fulham had 24 shots and nine on target but were unable to find the back of the net, with Aleksandar Mitrovic failing to add to his goal tally for the season despite having 10 shots during the game at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers went into the game having scored 22 goals this season – only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham had found the net more coming into the weekend – but they drew a rare blank against manager Marco Silva’s former club.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford earned his manager’s praise for his performance against high-flying Fulham.

“A really good performance from him. He trains well every day, he’s got a great attitude,” Lampard said.

“He’s been generally England’s number one and that’s always been Gareth (Southgate’s) choice but from my point of view to be able to work with a level of keeper – I know how important keepers are, they can make or break you as a coach or as a team.

“If we talk about expected goals and these things – then when he plays like that he wins you points, there’s no doubt.

“Last week he could put his feet up, this week we rely on him and he makes great saves.”

Fulham manager Silva believes his side, who were seventh in the table after all the games on Saturday, could have an even higher points tally than their 19 already for the season.

“I have to tell you that we could have more points because we deserved it. This is the truth, tonight (Saturday night against Everton) is a good example,” Silva said.

“We had some more games as well that we could even have more points.

“I am really pleased and I’m proud of my players, the way we played, the fans as well – a great atmosphere in our stadium.

“You have to go again, and that was a moment for us to analyse like we always do and prepare for the next one.

“Of course we are pleased with the way – not just the points that we are collecting – but more than that the way we are playing.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media