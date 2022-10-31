Search

31 Oct 2022

Dundee United file appeal against Tony Watt dismissal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 4:17 PM

Dundee United have lodged an appeal with the Scottish Football Association against Tony Watt’s red card in Saturday’s cinch Premiership defeat by Motherwell.

The 28-year-old forward was sent off following a VAR review of a tackle he made on Sean Goss.

Match referee John Beaton initially did not award a free-kick but was instructed to watch the incident back on the pitch-side monitor before opting to order Watt off the pitch.

United were furious with the decision, which came just before half-time in their 1-0 defeat at Tannadice, and manager Liam Fox claimed afterwards that Beaton was not able to view enough different angles of the challenge.

“From the footage the referee has seen I would probably agree it looks like a red card,” Fox said on Saturday. “But I have also seen other footage that casts a fair amount of doubt on it.

“It was a different angle and I see Tony Watt is pulling his leg back and there is very, very little contact with the player.

“Having seen the footage that the referee and the VAR has seen I could probably say, yes, it is a red card.

“But I have also seen other footage from different sources that maybe cast a wee bit of doubt over it so it is a bit of a contentious issue.”

United will learn whether the appeal has been successful at a fast-track tribunal hearing this Wednesday.

