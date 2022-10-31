Search

31 Oct 2022

Aaron Danks not part of Unai Emery’s coaching staff at Aston Villa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Aaron Danks will not be part of new manager Unai Emery’s first-team coaching set-up at Aston Villa, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Danks had overseen Villa’s last two games as caretaker boss following the sacking of Steven Gerrard on October 20.

Emery, the former Arsenal, Sevilla and Villarreal manager, officially takes up his post at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Danks is now considering the offer of an alternative position within the club.

Villa have also announced that goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler has left the club but another member of the backroom staff, Austin MacPhee, is to remain.

A statement from the club read: “Aston Villa can confirm that goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler has left the club.

“We would like to thank Neil for all his hard work throughout his four years with Aston Villa and wish him all the very best in his future career.

“Aaron Danks will be leaving the first-team set-up and is considering a new role within the club. Austin MacPhee will remain as part of the first-team coaching set-up.”

Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has paid tribute to Cutler.

He wrote on Instagram: “Can’t thank you enough for the way you helped me since day one.

“Not just a gk coach to me, you became my friend, unfortunately football isn’t fair sometimes but I’m sure you will find a right club for you. Best English coach by miles.”

Under Danks, Villa beat Brentford 4-0 but lost by the same scoreline to Newcastle last weekend.

