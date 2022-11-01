Reiss Nelson: I’ve never doubted myself at Arsenal and I want to stay

Reiss Nelson insists he has never doubted his Arsenal future and is keen to commit to his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old scored twice after coming off the bench as the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League.

It was Nelson’s first league appearance since the loss to Brentford on the opening day of last season following a year out on loan at Feyenoord.

His goals were his first Premier League strikes in 837 days as he looks to come out of the shadows of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to make his mark at a club he joined as a child.

“I’ve never doubted myself at this football club,” he said.

“Arsenal is a team that I’ve been at since I was eight years old and I have a very, very strong bond and love for the club.

“Of course, there’s been times where I’ve been a bit down when I haven’t played or been on the bench, but my plan has never been for me to leave the club or say that I have no future here and I will do everything possible to get there.”

His current deal expires at the end of the season but, while he wants to stay in north London, Nelson is trying to keep his mind on matters on the pitch.

“Of course, I only have some months left on my contract but at this moment of time, getting a new deal, of course, that would be amazing and I would love to commit to the club,” he said.

“But I’m just really, really focused on doing everything possible just to do the right stuff and if I get to play for the team to do well, of course, it’s hard coming in for 5-10 minutes and I would love to play much, much longer.

“But any opportunity I get, I’m going to try and take and just do my very best and just keep helping the team really.”

Having spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Hoffenheim, Nelson hailed his stint in Holland last year for developing his game, returning to impress Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in the summer.

“I feel like I’ve matured, I’ve learned,” he added.

“I think it’s helped my game quite a lot playing in big games against big teams like Roma in the final of the Conference League and especially going to teams like Ajax with atmospheres I haven’t really experienced, which only helped me.

“So yeah, I’m grateful to Feyenoord for giving me the opportunity to play and it’s just made me much more hungry to go back to Arsenal and play much more now.

“I spoke with the boss before the start of the season and he was very clear with me. He said he’s seen a transition in my game and my attitude and just my whole profile as a player, which he really likes.

“He wants to bring that into the team and he thinks that can really benefit the team and there was no talks with me about leaving in the summer.

“I feel like I’m at a level now where I’m still not at the rhythm that I would like to be and I just want to get to a rhythm where I’m playing regularly and I can just get into a full swing of things.”