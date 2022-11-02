Search

02 Nov 2022

Steven Davis targets Champions League return after ‘difficult learning curve’

Steven Davis targets Champions League return after ‘difficult learning curve’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 10:48 AM

Steven Davis has targeted a return to the Champions League again next year for Rangers and believes this year’s disastrous campaign will stand them in good stead.

The Gers were left with an unwanted group-stage record following their 3-1 Group A defeat by Ajax at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

It took only four minutes for the Dutch side to take the lead through Steven Berghuis and the impressive Mohammed Kudus added a second just before the half-hour mark.

Rangers, missing 10 players through injury and suspension, rallied somewhat late in the game and captain James Tavernier scored a penalty but Ajax substitute Francisco Conceicao soon restored the visitors’ two-goal lead to seal a well-deserved win which had embarrassing consequences for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side.

After six defeats out of six in a section that also included Napoli and Liverpool, the Govan side were left with -20 goals, having scored two and lost 22, which is the worst performance in a group stage of the competition.

Midfielder Davis, 37, told Rangers TV: “It has been a difficult learning curve for us in this Champions League campaign.

“But we need to try to learn from it and improve but also park it and concentrate on our domestic competitions now and hopefully we will be back in this level again next year and hopefully the experience will be good for us.

“It is obviously difficult straight after the game to look at any positives but the experience that some of the younger players have got, playing at this level and experiencing it for the first time, will stand them in good stead for their future careers.

“It has shown us all how much we need to improve and how much we can improve and it is something that we can concentrate on.

“We want to be back at this level again competing and that will be the aim for us as a group.”

Davis is looking for Rangers to bounce back against St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday and build on the 4-1 home win over Aberdeen last weekend as they look to continue their chase of Celtic, who are four points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership.

The Northern Ireland international said: “That is the one positive and the beauty of the quick turnaround, we have another game to look forward to.

“It is another big game for us away to St Johnstone, so we need to go there, concentrate and put in a similar performance to the one we have seen at the weekend.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media