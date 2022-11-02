Search

02 Nov 2022

Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming signs new Chelsea deal

Canada midfielder Jessie Fleming signs new Chelsea deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 12:11 PM

Jessie Fleming has signed a new deal with Women’s Super League champions Chelsea until 2025.

The midfielder’s previous contract was set to expire next summer but she has now extended her stay at Kingsmeadow.

Fleming arrived at the club in 2020 and has made 69 appearances for the Blues, winning two WSL titles, two FA Cups and the FA Continental League Cup.

The 24-year-old, who has 109 caps for Canada and helped them win Olympic gold in Tokyo, told the club website: “I am so excited to be staying at Chelsea for the next few years. In Chelsea I have found a home away from home with an incredible group of staff and players.

“I will continue to give my very best to the club each and every day I am a blue.”

General manager Paul Green added: “We are delighted for Jessie to extend her contract with the club.

“She has been developing well over the last couple of years and we look forward to seeing her continue to improve and develop in the upcoming years.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media