Search

02 Nov 2022

Son Heung-min major doubt for World Cup as he requires surgery on facial injury

Son Heung-min major doubt for World Cup as he requires surgery on facial injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 10:03 PM

Son Heung-min’s World Cup dream could be in tatters as he needs surgery to repair a fracture around his left eye.

The South Korean suffered the injury during Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday and will undergo surgery to stabilise the break near his left eye.

Spurs did not put a timeframe on his return, but with South Korea’s first World Cup game against Uruguay 22 days away, the 30-year-old’s participation in Qatar is now in severe doubt.

A Spurs statement read: “We can confirm that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

Son suffered the injury when he collided with Chancel Mbemba in the 40th minute of the Group D decider and after lengthy treatment on the field, he left the pitch looking very wobbly, sparking concussion fears.

Pictures emerging from the dressing room after Spurs’ last-gasp win showed Son smiling but with heavy swelling on the left eye and he underwent a series of tests on Wednesday.

They confirmed the bad news and Son now faces a battle to be fit for the Qatar tournament.

He is almost certain to miss Spurs’ three games before the break – Premier League clashes with Liverpool and Leeds and the Carabao Cup trip to Nottingham Forest.

The news will be met with despair in South Korea as Son is their captain and a national hero and his race to make Qatar will no doubt spark a media frenzy.

South Korea begin their campaign against Uruguay on November 24, followed by games with Ghana four days later and Portugal on December 2.

Countries must name their final squad by November 13.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media