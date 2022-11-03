Search

03 Nov 2022

Pep Guardiola raves about Man City academy after Rico Lewis makes his mark

Pep Guardiola raves about Man City academy after Rico Lewis makes his mark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 12:25 PM

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised the club’s academy after teenager Rico Lewis grabbed the headlines in Wednesday’s come-from-behind 3-1 Champions League win over Sevilla.

Right-back Lewis marked his first senior start 19 days shy of his 18th birthday by grabbing the equaliser to cancel out Rafa Mir’s first-half header before goals from Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez completed the turnaround.

The Bury-born Lewis, who has been with the club since the age of eight, was one of four academy graduates to feature for City on the night – with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer also in the starting 11 and Josh Wilson-Esbrand coming on as a second-half substitute.

“Sometimes you think you have to buy but when we can give a backup to Kyle (Walker) or Joao (Cancelo) from the academy this is a dream come true for all of us,” Guardiola said.

“It is good for the economy and we can rely on these guys. The academy is so important.

“They are working amazing with (academy director) Jason Wilcox. Since Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, James McAtee, Cole Palmer, there have been many, many talented players.

“The guys who want to stay here and fight for a position have a chance. If they are not patient or they listen to their agent they can leave, it’s no problem.

“We saw the reception from our crowd. The people are pleased to have people from the academy playing with us. In cases of Phil, Cole, Rico and Josh, they have quality and they can help us.”

Lewis’ goal was set-up by a smart pass from Alvarez, who also teed up Mahrez’s strike after getting the second himself.

It was a fine night for the summer arrival from River Plate, asked to lead the line in the absence of the injured Erling Haaland.

The 22-year-old struggled to impose himself in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leicester, but found more freedom in the second half of Wednesday’s game after a change of system at the break.

“I’m happy for the personal side and also for the group and the job we did, it was a good game,” the Argentina international said through a translator. “It’s good for my confidence.

“The first half was a bit difficult but I think we controlled always the game on our way, being patient and waiting for the chances. The second half was much better and we managed to do it.”

Wednesday’s match was a dead rubber at the end of the Group G campaign – City were already assured of top spot before kick-off and Sevilla knew the Europa League was their destination.

But with this the first of four home games before the World Cup break – Premier League games against Fulham and Brentford come either side of the Carabao Cup fixture against Chelsea – Alvarez said it was important City kept building momentum.

“I think we did well,” he added. “We are happy with the performance in the group stage.

“Every game is important for us and carrying on winning is good for the confidence of the players. Especially today for example with players who usually play less minutes.

“So I think it is important for all of us to keep on winning.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media