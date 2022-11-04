Club chief Michael Nicholson has no immediate plans to redevelop Celtic Park

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has ruled out any major redevelopment of the club’s main stand in the near future – but added the estimated £100million project could be revisited.
The other three sides of Celtic Park were rebuilt in the late 1990s and dwarf the main stand.
When asked about the stand at the club’s annual general meeting, Nicholson said: “In an ideal world we would always want to increase the capacity.
“Unfortunately the south stand is a historic asset. We have looked into it and it would cost up to £100million to redevelop in its entirety. That’s money we don’t have at the moment.”
Nicholson stated the current focus was to invest in on-field matters but added: “In the long term that’s something we would like to look at but not at the moment.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.