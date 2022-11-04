Search

04 Nov 2022

Scott McMann feels Dundee United have a plan to banish previous Celtic pain

Scott McMann feels Dundee United have a plan to banish previous Celtic pain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 6:55 PM

Dundee United defender Scott McMann believes they have a plan that could get a result at Celtic Park as he stressed the positives ahead of their chance to banish some of the pain of their previous meeting with the champions.

McMann admitted it was important to make sure there was no mental block as a result of their 9-0 defeat by Ange Postecoglou’s side in August.

The former Hamilton player said: “We can’t be looking back at that game going into this game. Obviously we look at the mistakes that we made but we need to go into the game with a positivity that we can get a result, and we believe that we can.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s always good to go and play at Celtic Park – a big stadium, big crowd, big occasion. We have a game plan to go and get a result.”

United’s record home defeat led to Jack Ross losing his job as head coach and McMann believes they are on the right track under successor Liam Fox.

They are locked on nine points with cinch Premiership bottom club Ross County but recent wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian offered hope before a run of three consecutive defeats.

McMann said: “Since Foxy took over he has implemented a style that we are trying to get across. It’s not going to happen straight away, it’s going to take time. I think there have been positive signs but we just need to stick with it and eventually it will come.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media