Ross Callachan remains absent as Ross County face St Mirren showdown

Ross County will again be missing Ross Callachan for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren.
The former Hearts and Hamilton midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the recent defeat by Kilmarnock and is unlikely to return before the World Cup break.
Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and Alex Samuel (knee) are also expected to remain on the sidelines.
St Mirren defender Richard Tait is to see a specialist regarding a groin strain and will not be available.
Defenders Declan Gallagher (back) and Scott Tanser (effects of car crash) will be assessed but are unlikely to feature.
Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is back in training following a broken toe and should be available after the World Cup.
