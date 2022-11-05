Search

05 Nov 2022

Man Utd should be confident but not complacent against Chelsea – Marc Skinner

Man Utd should be confident but not complacent against Chelsea – Marc Skinner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 2:55 PM

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says his Women’s Super League table-toppers should be “confident but not complacent” heading into Sunday’s home clash with defending champions Chelsea.

United have a perfect record for the campaign so far of five wins from as many matches, while third-placed Chelsea also have 15 points, having played a game more.

The WSL meetings between the sides last term saw the Blues triumph 6-1 at Leigh Sports Village in September, then 4-2 at Kingsmeadow on the final day of the season – with United having led twice – as Chelsea sealed a third successive title.

Skinner, whose team finished 2021-22 in fourth place, told United’s official website: “We should be confident but not complacent, I think that’s the key message here.

“We know how good Chelsea have been historically in this league. We absolutely have respect for them. But it’s about making sure we impose ourselves on this game as we know we can.”

Asked how big a statement a win could make, Skinner said: “It could be huge. It’s important in these games that we stamp our maturity and our progression and our growth and we see that. We have to be ready, we have to give absolutely everything.”

With Chelsea boss Emma Hayes still recovering after a hysterectomy last month, Chelsea continue to be overseen by her assistant Denise Reddy and general manager Paul Green.

Hayes was in attendance for last weekend’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa, and Green told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s match: “Emma’s doing well. It was great that she was well enough to come to Kingsmeadow, and she’s getting better day by day. There’s still no date set in stone for her to return.

“She’ll take a decision on Sunday morning whether she’s going to come to the game or not. I think certainly after the international break she’ll be in a lot better place. We’ll welcome her back as soon as the date’s appropriate.”

Between United and Chelsea in the table are Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal, another side with a 100 per cent record after five games.

The Gunners – without Vivianne Miedema having given the Netherlands forward “some time off to rest and recharge” – travel to a Leicester outfit who are bottom of the table, yet to register a point and had a managerial change earlier in the week, with Lydia Bedford departing and Willie Kirk taking over.

Bedford was not the only boss parting company with a WSL club in the last few days, Hope Powell having already stepped down at Brighton following Sunday’s 8-0 home thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.

The south coast outfit have Amy Merricks in interim charge for their match against West Ham in Dagenham.

West Ham are among four sides on nine points – the highest-placed of those is fourth-spotted Manchester City, who go to Reading looking for a fourth successive victory.

Spurs, in fifth, have alternated from wins to losses through their five games, and boss Rehanne Skinner said ahead of her side’s trip to sixth-place Everton: “I talk about consistency a lot. We can’t just throw an 8-0 out and then take our foot off the gas again.

“We have to keep pushing the things that we want to be successful and good at and showing performances. We have to keep doing that week in, week out and that’s ultimately the goal and will be the thing that helps us to be more successful than last year (when they finished fifth).”

Sunday’s other match sees Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Prenton Park.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media