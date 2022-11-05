Search

05 Nov 2022

Ross County escape Premiership basement after thrilling win against St Mirren

Ross County escape Premiership basement after thrilling win against St Mirren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Ross County climbed off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table thanks to a spirited second-half comeback against St Mirren that earned them only their third league win of the season.

Two goals in the first 13 minutes set the tone for an absorbing encounter which the Staggies won 3-2 and where the emphasis was on attacking play.

Alex Gogic’s timely interception saved Saints from almost certainly going a goal down after just four minutes.

Jordy Hiwula was poised at the back post to connect with Owura Edwards’ probing cross from the right only for Gogic to get a jump on him at the expense of a corner.

But the opener was delayed only until the 10th minute when Jordan White ran onto a peach of a through pass from Victor Loturi to steer the ball into the net after the defence had been slow to react to the threat.

County led for only three minutes, however. Having won a free-kick on the left of goal when Jack Baldwin fouled Jonah Ayunga 22 yards out, Saints capitalised on the opening when Ryan Strain left Ross Laidlaw clutching thin air with a powerful strike.

But such was the positive nature of the contest that Hiwula forced a save from Trevor Carson just 60 seconds later.

County continued to pose the greater threat but they were forced to revisit their game plan when Baldwin had to be replaced by Keith Watson as a consequence of an earlier knock.

The enforced change did not compromise the home side’s flow and they passed up a chance to regain the lead after 33 minus when White ballooned a lay-off from Yan Dhanda over the bar.

But County were stung in first-half stoppage time when Mark O’Hara headed Ethan Erhahon’s corner against the crossbar and the ball came down on the goal line.

It was unclear initially whether O’Hara’s header had crossed the line or whether Ayunga had got the final touch but TV evidence subsequently confirmed that it was the former’s goal.

Instead of panicking, County stayed patient and reaped the rewards of their approach when they scored twice in the space of five minutes to reclaim the lead.

Jordan Tillson levelled things in the 56th minute when he drove home a left-footed shot from Edwards’ cross to score his first goal on his 92nd appearance for County.

Defender George Harmon, who had been out for close to two months with a hamstring injury, then headed his side in front on the hour mark in only his second full game back after Edwards again supplied the ammunition.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media