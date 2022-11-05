Norwich keep up promotion bid with win at Rotherham

Norwich kept pace with their promotion rivals after edging out Rotherham 2-1.

The Canaries moved up to fourth in the table after goals from Kenny McLean and Aaron Ramsey swung the game in their favour at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham carved out the first real opportunity when their wing-backs combined. Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s long cross picked out Peter Kioso but he poked wide at the back post.

The home side again looked menacing when Ollie Rathbone curled just wide of the post from the edge of the area.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith appealed strongly for a foul when Josh Sargent went down under the challenge of Richard Wood but referee Dean Whitestone gave nothing.

They went ahead on 17 minutes when Gabriel Sara led the attack down the right. His effort was blocked by Norton-Cuffy but Teemu Pukki’s shot was deflected into the path of McLean who nodded in from close range.

Rotherham suffered a double injury blow in the run-up to half-time with striker Conor Washington and his replacement Georgie Kelly both picking up injuries.

It left the Millers playing two makeshift frontmen in Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles. The former almost got on the end of Dan Barlaser’s driven corner.

They levelled on 49 minutes when Rathbone seized on a loose pass from Sara, drove towards the box and lashed beyond Angus Gunn into the bottom corner.

Parity was short-lived with Norwich back ahead on 50 minutes, Ramsey on hand to tap home after Viktor Johansson had denied Sargent.

Norwich began stepping up their attacks in a bid to secure the points.

United States international Sargent again brought a save from Johansson with a low effort which had to be tipped wide and then McLean almost diverted Sara’s corner in with a flicked header.

Rotherham looked like levelling when Wiles found space in the box, but his effort was cut out by a last-ditch tackle from Max Aarons. Norton-Cuffy then drove the follow-up straight at Gunn.

Sargent kept trying to get on the scoresheet but was frustrated with two more efforts being blocked on their way to goal.

The home side had the better of the final 10 minutes without really creating a chance.

They had a huge shout for a late penalty turned down when Ogbene went down under the challenge of Isaac Hayden. Instead the winger was booked for simulation.

Ogbene took aim from distance deep into added time but his effort drifted wide of the far post.