Search

05 Nov 2022

Last-gasp Mathias Jorgensen own goal earns Forest point from draw with Brentford

Last-gasp Mathias Jorgensen own goal earns Forest point from draw with Brentford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

A stoppage-time own goal from Mathias Jorgensen allowed Nottingham Forest to steal a 2-2 draw with Brentford in a game with yet more VAR controversy.

Jorgensen saw a clearance deflected off him and go over the line in the sixth minute of time added on to earn Forest a deserved point.

The hosts looked like going home empty-handed as goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa put the Bees on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest ahead.

But Mbuemo’s goal on the stroke of half-time was full of controversy as it came from the penalty spot after referee Andre Marriner eventually ruled Dean Henderson fouled Wissa after checking it on the pitchside monitor, even though he did not give it live and the goalkeeper appeared to have played the ball.

Forest’s sense of injustice, with two credible penalty shouts ignored by VAR, was heightened when Wissa scored with 14 minutes remaining but there was one moment of drama left with Jorgensen’s own goal awarded by goalline technology.

This may yet prove to be an important point for Forest in their battle for safety as although they remain bottom, they are only two points adrift of safety with another home game before the World Cup break.

The Bees, meanwhile, will be nervously looking over their shoulder as they are now without a win in four.

It had all started so well for Forest and it was only down to David Raya that they were not ahead as the Premier League’s most worked keeper was kept busy.

No other stopper in the division has had to make more saves than the Spaniard and he was twice forced into good saves from Brennan Johnson, who was played in by Gibbs-White on both occasions, while also fielding a Neco Williams effort from distance.

Forest were relentless and were rewarded with a deserved lead in the 20th minute.

Emmanuel Dennis nipped in from behind to steal possession, passed to Gibbs-White and the record signing weaved past three defenders before finding the bottom corner with the aid of a deflection.

The hosts were full value for their lead and went for a second and were unlucky not to get a penalty after Ryan Yates was appeared to be pushed over by Josh Dasilva but neither Marriner nor VAR thought it was a foul.

Gibbs-White was Forest’s biggest threat and could have doubled the tally but he shot straight at Raya when well placed in the area.

Brentford had been non-existent as an attacking threat but went in at half-time level after some VAR controversy in added time.

A misplaced pass by Forest saw Wissa played through and as he rounded Henderson he tumbled over and could not get a shot on goal.

Marriner did not think it was a foul live and only after a lengthy dissection by VAR official Lee Mason was he invited to look at the pitchside monitor, where he opted to change his decision and give a foul.

Mbeumo coolly slotted the penalty home, but the City Ground crowd was furious especially as replays suggested Henderson touched the ball.

That goal changed the complexion of the game and Brentford played the game on their terms at the start of the second half, keeping the ball well and Forest had lost their momentum.

The visitors went ahead with a 76th-minute goal as Mathias Jensen played in Wissa, who raced clear and lobbed Henderson.

But Forest did not give up and earned a point with the last meaningful kick of the game as Gibbs-White’s shot was cleared off the line but it hit Jorgensen and went in.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media