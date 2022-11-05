Search

05 Nov 2022

Kyle Bartley scores only goal as West Brom beat QPR

Kyle Bartley scores only goal as West Brom beat QPR

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:21 PM

Kyle Bartley’s goal gave West Brom a second successive victory under boss Carlos Corberan with a 1-0 triumph at QPR.

The Baggies, who beat Blackpool in midweek to give the recently-appointed Corberan his first win since taking over, produced a resolute performance at Loftus Road, where Bartley headed home John Swift’s 68th-minute free-kick.

Swift delivered the ball from the right and centre-back Bartley rose above Leon Balogun to break the deadlock.

Albion remain in the bottom three but look much-improved under Corberan, who has made a quick impact.

Rangers, on the other hand, have stumbled since recently enjoying a brief spell at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Boss Mick Beale, who turned down the chance to take over as Wolves manager, has seen his side fail to win – or score – in their past three matches.

They looked disjointed from the start against an Albion team which worked hard to successfully stifle Rangers talisman Chris Willock, who returned to action after a hamstring injury.

Grady Diangana inexplicably missed a golden early chance to put Albion ahead following an error by Rob Dickie, who gave the ball straight to Jayson Molumby.

After Molumby’s shot was pushed out by keeper Seny Dieng to Diangana near the edge of the six-yard box, the Albion forward was left with an open goal but failed to connect properly and Rangers were given a huge let-off.

Dickie struggled in the opening stages and his fellow defenders Balogun and Kenneth Paal also gave the ball away in dangerous areas during the opening quarter of an hour.

Swift then saw his shot deflected wide of the target after being teed up by Diangana as the visitors continued to threaten.

QPR found some rhythm later in the first half and their on-loan Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam narrowly fired wide of the near post before Albion keeper Alex Palmer kept out Lyndon Dykes’ low shot.

But West Brom defended well after the interval and were able to protect their lead after Bartley’s goal, while also causing their opponents problems on the counter-attack.

Ilias Chair went close to equalising when his shot flashed narrowly wide, and Rangers appealed in vain for a penalty, claiming that Albert Adomah was impeded by Conor Townsend as he tried to meet Paal’s left-wing cross.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media